The Stonington High School Class of 2023 organized a sock drive in November and raised 675 pairs of socks for the WARM Shelter, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, Safe Futures and the New London Homeless Hospitality Center. This was more than double their goal of 306 pairs, which represented two pairs of socks from each member of the class. Donations were received from students, faculty, staff and administration, and members of the greater Stonington-Westerly community.
“We’d like to thank everyone involved in getting the word out, donating socks, including the SHS Class of 2023, our amazing class advisor, Maureen Masson, and of course our amazing SHS students and staff that helped us count and sort the socks. So thank you for donating and we hope to do this again next year!” said Class of 2023 President William Fyke.
Picture are Fyke and Mason with sock donations ready to be distributed throughout the region.
