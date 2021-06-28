The area in front of the Quiambaug Fire Station on Old Stonington Road was transformed into a beautiful pocket garden recently by a group of new members of the Stonington Garden Club.
The soil was amended, existing flowers were repositioned, new plants and flowers were planted, and finally, mulch was put down to help retain moisture and reduce weed growth.
“In our first project as new members, we really enjoyed working together to design and install plantings to bring the garden to life,” said new member Pam Wright. “The garden should provide color throughout the summer and fall, and we will plant tulip bulbs this fall that will bloom in the spring."
"We are so grateful to the Stonington Garden Club for their donation of time, labor, and plantings to beautify the front of our station," said Fire Captain Theresa Hersh. "We now have an area that will bring cheer to our firefighters and visitors, alike.”
Members participating included Pam Wright of Pawcatuck, Shonah Drakos of Noank, Mary Lynn McRee of Watch Hill, Mary Suter of Mystic, Sandy Murray of Stonington, Judy Alexander of Stonington, and Susan Alston-Millette of Pawcatuck.
