The Stonington Garden Club awarded scholarships to two Stonington High School seniors who have exhibited a keen interest in pursuing studies in environmental sciences in college. The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Daniel Robinson and Abigail Gibson at a virtual awards ceremony on June 8.
The club offers three awards, an Environmental Studies Award of $1,000, an Environmental Awareness Award of $1,000, and a Business Plan Award of $500, the last of which was not awarded this year.
Daniel, who excelled in AP environmental science and credits his interest in learning how to protect and preserve our world to his 8th grade science teacher, received the club’s Environmental Studies Award. He spent many summers volunteering at Mystic Seaport Museum and values the positive impact of giving back to one’s community. His goal is to learn as much as possible about the environment throughout his college years at University of Connecticut. He intends to bring his knowledge back home to Stonington and benefit the community by getting involved in local politics and working toward positive environmental changes.
Abigail Gibson received the club’s Environmental Awareness Award. Abigail is equally enthusiastic about caring for our world. She is a long time Girl Scout and loves to give of herself to benefit those around her. She organized a STEM Exploration Day at Stonington High School this last year, and one guest teacher from Avery Point spoke on ocean ecosystems. This reminded Abigail of her goal to reduce the Great Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean by dedicating her studies to biodegradable plastics. Inspired by her high school chemistry teacher, from whom she learned girls can do anything, she has already begun her journey by experimenting at home with biodegradable plastic recipes. Abigail loves her community by the sea and intends to pursue her mission of helping her own community and the world by reducing plastic waste when she begins her first year at Johns Hopkins University this fall.
