The Stonington Garden Club announced its 2022-23 executive board members as follows: Kirby Williams, president; Laura Metzger, vice president/membership; Vivie von Walstrom, vice president/programs; Jill Corr, recording secretary; Dodie Bump, communications secretary; Susan Alston-Millette, treasurer; and Michelle Kutz, assistant treasurer.
Photo:
Executive Board of the Stonington Garden Club at a recent membership meeting, from left, Dodie Bump, Laura Metzger, Kirby Williams, Michelle Kutz, Susan Alston-Millette, and Jill Corr. Vivie von Walstrom is missing from photo.
