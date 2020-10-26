The Stonington Garden Club has announced that the 2020-2021 executive board has been selected. Members chose Deborah “Deb” Dodds as president; Kirby Williams as first vice president/membership; Carole Barnard as second vice president/programs; Diana Beck as recording secretary; Jill Corr corresponding secretary; and Laura Metzger as treasurer.
“I am very honored to assume the role of president of this venerable Stonington organization and to work with this amazing group of dedicated volunteers,” said Dodds. “During these uncertain times, we will continue to support our community with grants and horticultural projects, such as the COMO Children’s Garden, the Lighthouse Garden, flower beds and the rain garden on Wayland’s Wharf.”
Dodds has been a member of the Stonington Garden Club since 2015 and has held several other leadership positions within the club, including first vice president and membership chair and chair of the children’s garden at the COMO. Deb is also a certified Master Gardener and has held positions with the Garden Club of American Zone II. Prior to retiring in 2014, Deb worked in investment banking and retail marketing.
Shown, from left, are Jill Corr, Diana Beck, Deborah Dodds, Carole Barnard, Kirby Williams and Laura Metzger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.