The Stonington Crew coaches, John Thornell and Sally Machin, organized a row-a-thon in February, raising $4,342 for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. Stonington High School crew members cheered each other on in order to row an amazing 1,431,070 meters in a single day.
Along with the crew time, rowers included the Stonington Police Chief Jay DelGrosso and his wife Erin, Jeffrey Hewes, Kerry Browning, School Superintendent Mary Ann Butler, Assistant Superintendent Tim Smith, Stonington teachers Victoria Esser and Nicholas Lindholm, and Chris Williston.
