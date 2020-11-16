Nine World War II veterans, along with one Cold War veteran, all of whom reside at StoneRide Senior Living in Mystic, were honored for their military service recently when The StoneRidge Stone Quilters wrapped “Patriot Quilts,” around them during a small Veterans Day luncheon ceremony. Resident Rita Jolly, who spearheaded the project, thanked them for their service. Jolly, 86, started the project in 2008 when she moved to StoneRidge.
“When I came here I realized that there were veterans that would benefit from having quilts made to recognize their service,” she said. So she assembled a group of quilters she knew and then extended the invitation to others. In total, seven quilters, ages 78 to 90, participated this year.
“The quilters have chosen a pattern they like, we adapt them [the patterns] to make them red, white and blue and each quilter works on her choice of designs,” said Jolly. “We have been fortunate to have ‘That’s Sew Debbie’ in Groton offer their long-arm machines at no charge. That has been a big help.”
Each quilt is a piece of art, lovingly handmade and gratefully received. Pfc. John Cal Beggs was only 18 when he enlisted in the Army. He was a platoon runner for the second platoon of Company G, 407th Infantry Regiment, 102nd Infantry Division and served in northern Germany. “On the first of December of 1944, I stepped in the way of a German shell fragment and that ended my infantry career.” Now, almost 76 years later, Beggs said he “feels gratitude” for the recognition from the quilters.
Ten veterans received the quilts including QM 3C David Anderson, U.S. Coast Guard, who served on Coast Guard cutters; Capt. Charles Thompson Baker, U.S. Army, who served in France and Germany; Pfc. John Cal Beggs, U.S. Army, who was part of the Rohr River Campaign; Pfc. James Burbank, U.S. Army, who was in the Battle of the Bulge; SPARS-Storekeeper FC Frances Edlund, U.S. Coast Guard, who worked in the supply office in Hawaii; Capt. Arne Johnson, U.S. Navy, who served in the South Pacific; Seabee Frank Magennis, U.S. Navy, who served in Guam; QM2C Forbes M. Meston, U.S. Navy, who was part of the Leyte, Enewetak, Samar in Tokyo Bay surrender; Cmdr. Henry Peyton, U.S. Navy, who was part of the Mine Force Pacific Fleet, the USN underwater sound lab, POLARIS Project Office; and Donald Wooley, U.S. Navy, who served aboard the USS Okaloosa. The StoneRidge Stone Quilters is one of 14 resident-founded social groups at StoneRidge, a Life Care Services Senior Living Community.
