The Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association's Wild and Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council recently teamed up with R.I. Department of Environmental Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and Trout Unlimited's 225 chapter to remove the remains of a wall in the Arcadia Management Area in Exeter/West Greenwich. Coordinator Kassi Donnelly said the stewardship council awarded $4,000 to Trout Unlimited for the project, which is intended to help restore the Flat River to its original form.
"Just by restoring these river channels, we're able to reduce water temperatures and increase oxygenation that will create a better habitat for trout and benefit the exceptional ecosystem of the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed," Donnelly said.
Photos:
#3420: Volunteers from Trout Unlimited and other chapters move large stones obstructing the free flow of water.
#3476: Corey Pelletier, DEM fisheries biologist, with hand raised, and Kassi Donnelly, Wild and Scenic Rivers coordinator, right, discuss the restoration project.
#3474: Glenn Place, Trout Unlimited president, pushes a newly dislodged obstacle out of the water.
#3485: Some of the Trout Unlimited volunteers with Kassi Donnelly and Corey Pelletier worked as a team to remove a large obstruction from the Flat River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.