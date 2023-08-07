The Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council convened a group of community volunteers that included University of R.I. master gardeners, Exeter and North Stonington town representatives, and J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center staff, to install a rain garden at Exeter Town Hall.
The project is the second rain garden installed in the river's watershed, the other being at the Exeter Public Library. Rain gardens can play a significant role in supporting healthy local waters by giving precipitation a place to collect and seep into the ground, instead of running along paved areas, collecting pollution, and ultimately landing in nearby waterbodies. They also can contribute to healthy ecosystems by featuring native plants that support pollinators and other wildlife.
