"Our intent was to honor and support the Ukrainian people with love and positive energy," said Kathie Gibson. "So many of us are outraged and heartsick about what is happening in Ukraine. We want to find ways honor and support the courageous Ukrainians, those who are staying to protect their country and care for the injured and those who are forced to flee. We insist on making a statement for peace in the world."
Standing together for 'Peace for Ukraine'
A spontaneous vigil held to support the "brave and threatened people of Ukraine" was held on Tuesday, the Ides of March, on the steps of the Westerly Post Office. Those gathered shared poems, a meditation, some songs, creative signage and information on ways to support the people of Ukraine with goods and monetary contributions.
Photos:
1. Geoff Kaufman, Penny Parsekian, and Jonathan LaBelle
2. Etta Zasloff, Cathy Solomon and Sue Cunningham
3. Nora Safford, Penny Giuliani, Dolores Rhodes and Kathie Gibson
4. Dav Cranmer, Martin Lepkowski, and Nora Safford
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
