St. Thomas Episcopal Church at 322 Church Street in Wood River Junction is partnering with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a wood-frame clothing drop-off shed for community use. The shed is designed to give community members a clean, convenient, and well-cared-for option to donate used clothing to. The church will receive funding for the donated clothing and will use donations to serve community needs. Accepted items include clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, curtains, pillowcases, and stuffed animals.

