Faculty and students from the St. Michael School in Pawcatuck paused to take note of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October by wearing jeans and pink/red tops. All donations were given to the Terry Brodeur Foundation.
St. Michael School marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Tags
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
