Preschool students at the St. Michael School in Pawcatuck recently celebrated the 100th day of the school year.
St. Michael’s preschoolers celebrate 100 days of school
Tags
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: March 6th
Sponsored by Antonino Auto Group: For the remainder of the school year, The Westerly Sun will be selecting a high school Athlete of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the selection will be announced on Thursday. The nominees for the week ending March 6 are as follows:
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.