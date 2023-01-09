Members of the Exeter Grange, together with volunteers from St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Charlestown, delivered winter coats and other warm items, along with food, to Camp Street Ministries in Providence recently. Together, the grange and St. Andrew's volunteers collected 754 items of warm weather clothing for the needy families in the Providence area. Keeping the tradition of helping those in need, the grange held two coat drives on two Sundays in November with 125 donated from the partners of the church.
Show in the photo are Grange members and volunteers Camp Street Ministries who helped unload donations. Among the grange members shown are Diane Swindlehurst, second from left; Howard Paster, third from left; and Peggy Fish, third from right. Adrianne Caitlin, director of Camp Street Ministries, stands to the right of Fish.
