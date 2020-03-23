During the month of February, Springbrook Elementary School took part in a school-wide effort to remind students about the importance of being kind. Throughout the month, the school hosted many fun activities including the creation of a giant heart with words of kindness.
At the end of the month, everyone was invited to a complimentary family pasta dinner as a way to pay it forward to Springbrook families. Donations from Westerly Packing, Walmart, Stop & Shop and the Subway on Franklin Street, as well as those in community who gathered donations, all played a role in making the dinner possible.
