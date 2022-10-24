Sparky the Fire Dog traveled to Bradford recently when the Dunn's Corners Fire District held a public fire prevention event at the Bradford School. The event also included a variety of emergency response vehicles and "Pizza with the Dunn's Corners firefighters." Attendees learned about the emergency and non-emergency services provided to the Bradford community by the firefighters of the DCFD.

