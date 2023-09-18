Sen. Heather Somers — who was named a “2023 Mental Health Legislative Champion” by Mental Health America in recognition of her support and advocacy for mental health policies — spoke to Mental Health America in August at its Regional Policy Council Legislative Awards Lunch in Indianapolis.
Somers applauded the release of funding for area school districts and summer camp programs to support the delivery of mental health services for students during the summer months over a three-year period. The state Department of Education is using federal COVID-19 relief funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the three-year grants.
The funding includes: $108,333 for the North Stonington School District; $133,650 for the Groton School District; $49,578 for the Plainfield School District; and $135,000 for the Sterling School District.
“This funding for eastern Connecticut schools will enhance critical mental health services in the summer,” said Somers, who is ranking senator on the legislature’s Public Health Committee. “Improving mental health services has been a priority of mine in the Public Health Committee. We must continue our focus on socio-emotional learning while bolstering the emphasis on mental health and wellness in our learning environments. I will continue to advocate for these smart mental health investments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.