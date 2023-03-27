Sen. Heather Somers, third from the right, joined lawmakers, healthcare workers and hospital officials at the Connecticut State Capitol to advocate for a bill which aims to stop growing violence against healthcare workers.
The legislation includes three components: development of a marketing campaign by the Department of Public Health addressing the issue; establishment of a hospital security grant program for securing hospital entrances and public spaces and other measures to ensure the safety of hospital healthcare providers, hospital staff, and patients; and language that would permit, but not require, hospitals to establish policies and procedures related to healthcare provider, staff, and patient safety. The bill awaits a vote in the Public Health Committee.
