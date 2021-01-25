Soon after the colorful inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden, when reporters and news commentators pointed out the symbolism of the extraordinary clothing worn by Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Ella Emhoff, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and others, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his mittens stole the stage in memes. Bernie, his mittens and his memes, not only went viral, but suddenly photos of Bernie and his mittens with people (famous and otherwise) began popping up everywhere and "broke the internet." With that in mind (thanks to the genius of Maggie Anderson, The Sun's news clerk) we are inviting Sun readers to join the Bernie craze.
You can participate by: 1) Captioning the above photos; 2) Identifying the people with Bernie in the above photos; 3) Identifying the location of the photo and 4) Submitting your own Bernie photos. Please send responses and photos to frontporchnews@thewesterlysun.com.
