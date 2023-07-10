Anne Marie Doyle, a library media specialist at Dunn's Corners Elementary School, held a Battle of the Books in which she challenged students to read all 25 'Battle' books. After 15 students had read all 25 books, the students were able to 'slime' Doyle, who was proud of them, but a little sudsy after the sliming.
