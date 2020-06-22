Stonington High senior Abigail Gibson, left, won second place recently after competing in the annual statewide Rotary Club Speech Contest. Her speech, which was described as "both brave and exceptional," was about the misconceptions surrounding mental illness and the importance of reducing the stigma that is often associated with mental illness. For her victory, Abbie was awarded $750.
SHS senior Abigail Gibson gives award-winning speech
Tags
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.