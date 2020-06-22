Stonington High School National Honor Society students partnered with Westerly CrossFit to benefit Bikes for Oambel, a fundraiser held to purchase bikes for students in Oambel, Cambodia.
The project was inspired by an school trip to Oambel Primary School in Sisophon, Cambodia, during the summer of 2018. During this visit, students learned that many children in Oambel miss out on an education simply because they have no means of getting to school every day.
The group raised $1,200, with 100 percent of the proceeds used to purchase 14 bikes for Oambel's students. The Oambel school received their bikes recently, said SHS teacher Sandra LaCombe. Stonington High students and teachers are thankful and excited that Oambel's students will have brand new bikes to travel to and from school, she said.
