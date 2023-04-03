Paul Matylewicz of Norwich started his photography journey in 1970 when his parents gave him a Polaroid camera for Christmas. He went on to photograph everything "including my pet cats," he said in an email.
"I am self taught. Years ago I had a darkroom in the basement of my parents house. Its wonderful to see photos I took come to life! Its magical, spiritual. I will never forget the feeling I had watching the image come on to the paper in the developing tray!"
And now, Paul, who once lived in Misquamicut, used to attend meetings of the Westerly Camera Club, and often visits our neck of the woods, has compiled his photos in a book called "Misquamicut Beach."
Paul, whose mother comes from Westerly, was kind enough to send a photo of his book and a recent book signing.
