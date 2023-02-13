Jason and Sherry Lin, of Westerly, have been helping administrate Project TGIF now that their daughter Cassandra and her TGIF teammates are mostly working and living out of town. Project TGIF setup dozens of grease recycling locations for residents as well as recruiting more than 100 local restaurants to donate used oil. Newport Biodiesel, now merged with Mahoney Environmental of Illinois, collects the grease and makes environmental friendly biodiesel. Part of the proceeds then funded TGIF to provide BioHeat, a blend of biodiesel and petroleum based heating oil, to families in need.
Started in 2008 by a group of eight Dunn’s Corners Elementary School fifth grade students, Project TGIF has been very successful and has received attention domestically and internationally. Recently a book written by Lauren Carlson, “Everyday Heroine: 50 More Real Stories of Young Girls Changing the World,” included the Project TGIF story. “Your work with project TGIF is truly amazing and will inspire so many young readers to think outside the box and use their talents to create a better world and help those around them” said by the author.
The Lins donated a total of 6,000 gallons BioHeat, worth $24,000, to four local charities to help financially distressed families in January.
Photos:
1. Sherry and Jason Lin with Tricia Cunningham, Always Home executive director
2. Sherry and Jason Lin with Lee Eastbourne, Jonnycake executive director
3. Sherry and Jason Lin with Susan Cathy Marshall, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center senior transportation and administrative assistant
4. Jason and Sherry Lin with Russ Partridge, WARM Center, executive director
