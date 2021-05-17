When the Greater North End Community Development Corporation held a neighborhood cleanup earlier this month, organized by Executive Director Carla White, troubadour Geoff Kaufman circulated around the neighborhood serenading each of the groups picking up trash.
"It was so nice to have music while we worked," said Volunteer Penny Parsekian. "It was a big success!" Penny, who kindly sent in the photos, was a member of one of the four groups who roamed around the neighborhood cleaning up different spots, along with Sue Benjamin and Nancy Zabel. "We picked up many bags of trash," said Penny, adding "Carla ... does a great job!"
