Seniors Helping Seniors celebrated nine employees appointed to the "SHS 10 Year Club" at a luncheon in Mystic. The employees include the following local residents who have been working with the group for at least 10 years as of 2020: Sarah Lomax , Cathy Conrad, Yvonne , Peg Girard, Scott Smith, Susan Lightman-Sampson, Jane Pollard, Suzanne Scully and Cathy Ann Caserta-Allen. They are appreciated for their commitment and their ability to bring sunshine and support to local seniors.
Seniors Helping Seniors is an agency that helps seniors remain independent at home as long as possible throughout New London and Washington County. It matches active seniors from the community with seniors who need help. Many of the staff work part -time, a few are seasonal, but all of them find it rewarding to share in the mission to help seniors remain in their homes as long as possible, with the dignity and respect they deserve.
For more information, contact Seniors Helping Seniors in Mystic, at 860-536-4767.
Photo 1: Companions Suzanne Scully and Cathey Conrad of Westerly.
Photo 2: Ten-Year Club members, from left, Yvonne Gendron of Norwich; Sarah Lomax of Mystic; Jane Pollard of Pawcatuck; Peg Girard of Groton; Maria Cerino of Stonington; Suzanne Scully of Westerly; Cathey Conrad of Westerly; and Scott Smith of Ledyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.