Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse visited Wood River Health in March to meet with representatives of its board of directors and its leadership team and members of the local community. During the meeting, Sen. Whitehouse inquired about the recent accomplishments of Wood River Health, which serves as the largest outpatient primary care provider in southern Rhode Island. A lively discussion ensued about health care and how to overcome barriers to access.
Discussion topics included the current challenges in delivering medical, dental and behavioral health care in a rural setting; the importance of equalizing health care reimbursement rates; the benefits of delivering a value-based system of care, the rise in popularity of telehealth, and the increase of behavioral health symptoms in patients as a direct result of COVID-19.
During his visit, Sen. Whitehouse participated in a hard hat tour of Wood River Health’s 9,000 square foot expansion which is expected to be completed in September.
Photo 1: From left, Sarah Channing, director of development and communications; Susan Brough, board member; Melissa Davy, assistant manager, Town of Westerly; Shawn Lacey, manager, Town of Westerly; Dr. Jonathan Gates, chief medical director; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse; Alison Croke, president and CEO; Regan Pennypacker, board chair; Frank Hopkins, board member; and Christine Bedoya, board member.
