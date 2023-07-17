Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was presented with the Distinguished Advocate Award at HopeHealth's annual gala, "An Evening of Hope & Gratitude" recently in honor of his longtime support of end-of-life care in the U.S. Senate, emphasizing Rhode Island as a leader in patient-centered care.
The event was a great success, according to organizers, raising $300,000 to support the organization's mission of providing compassionate care, support, and education to hospice and palliative care patients and their families.
Also at the gala, which was held at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, were Barrington natives Dr. Richard W. Besdine, and Terrie Fox Wetle who were honored with the ninth Human Dignity Award for their exceptional contributions to the field.
Patrick Wallace of Pawtucket was awarded the Spirit of Hope Award for his unwavering dedication to providing compassionate care.
