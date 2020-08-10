Seaman Brian Gibbons, from Groton, heaves in a mooring line on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as the ship gets underway. Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mohamed Labanieh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.