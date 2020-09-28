Students enrolled in the New England Science & Sailing Foundation’s “Shore Support Program” enjoy classes at both their Stonington and New London campuses. Designed to keep students engaged and learning during their “off days,” when enrolled in hybrid school schedules, the program allows students in grades K-8 to attend their required online courses from one of the foundation’s campuses while receiving mentorship and educational support from foundation educators. Students are also able to enjoy structured STEM learning activities and ocean adventure sports.
The program is designed to help students with their online learning — a difficult learning model for many — as well as give parents additional options to keep their children engaged and in a structured educational system. To accommodate the online learning requirements of Shore Support students, the foundation fortified its internet capabilities and router infrastructure in anticipation of higher demands for wireless internet connectivity. Students can enroll at any time even though the program has launched. Classes will be offered for all students as long as hybrid schedules are implemented throughout the region.
For more information on the Shore Support Program, visit nessf.org/shoresupport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.