Westerly High School graduate Ashley Gingerella O'Shea, far right, stands in front of Air Force Two with her colleagues PJ Fox, of Cranston, left, and Meg Geoghegan, of North Kingstown.
O'Shea Gingerella, who is the daughter of Lisa and David Gingerella, of Westerly, and works director of strategic communications for Rhode Island's Health and Human Services, once worked for Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo. Raimondo recently visited Rhode Island with Vice President Kamala Harris on a whirlwind five-hour trip to promote the Biden Administration’s American Jobs Plan, which gave O'Shea Gingerella, Fox and Geoghegan a chance to say hello to Harris.
