Sandra Vitterito, of Westerly, took time to remember two of her lifelong friends — Phyllis Cozzolino Roberts and Connie Cugini Federico — by sharing these photos and some reminiscences of her best pals after losing them both within weeks of one another.
"They were my friends from first grade," Sandra said, "We went all the way through Immaculate Conception School and then Westerly High School and graduated together in 1958."
The friends worked together on many projects over the years and shared many laughs, Sandra said about the three friends who were focused on family, church and friendship.
"In all of our years," Sandra added, "we never had a disagreement. We maybe didn't agree about different things, but we never had arguments. We went with the flow."
The first photo shows Phyllis and Connie graduating from the Immaculate Conception School in 1955. The second is a photo of friends Phyliss, Gail Urso, Sandra, Rosemarie Christina and Connie as high school seniors, and the third is a photo of Phyliss with her husband Charlie and Connie at Phyllis and Charlie's 50th anniversary party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.