Westerly resident Sam Read, a reporter with NBC10, visited Jen Krekorian's sixth-grade class at Chariho Middle School during reading week in February. The students were curious about her job, Sam said, and wondered what exactly it entails, and how stories in her "Something Good" series are put together. She answered questions and spoke about the importance of reading and writing.
A few of the students even won the raffle to in the photo with Sam, which will be used in their yearbook.
Thanks to Jen Krekorian for snapping the photos!
