Students in Saint Michael's Kindergarten Class finished their study of apples earlier this fall by making apple cider with their teacher, Miss Majeika, and her parents Mr. and Mrs. Majeika, who brought in an antique apple press to teach the students how apple cider is made. The students cut apples, ground apples, pressed out the juice and finally, sampled the yummy apple cider.

