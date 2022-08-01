Sails Up 4 Cancer, the Stonington based non-profit supporting cancer care, education, prevention and research, received a donation of $58,000 from the 2022 Gowrie Group CT River Regatta One Design Regatta. The funds were raised through sailing team’s entry fees, a fundraising party and silent and live auctions. The event was put on by Essex, Essex Corinthian, Duck Island, Frostbite and Pettipaug yacht clubs, in conjunction with over 38 corporate or individual sponsors. Additional funds were raised at the sixth annual Connecticut Spring Boat Show.
“Sails Up 4 Cancer would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity. It was a stellar weekend for us. All of our events for 2020 had to be canceled and in 2021 we were just crawling back. We are so excited to be the beneficiary of the regatta and the show. And as we promised, the funds raised will go to help regional organizations in their efforts to beat cancer.” said Bob Davis, president and founder of Sails Up 4 Cancer.
Shown in photo, from left, is Anne Edgley of the Duck Island Yacht Club, Davis and Regatta Chairwoman and Duck Island Yacht Club Vice Commodore Ruth Emblin. Photo credit WindCheck Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.