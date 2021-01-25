Lawrence + Memorial Hospital received a $10,000 grant from Sails Up 4 Cancer recently, a grant designed to provide high quality, patient-centered care to cancer patients. The grant will enable the hospital to assist patients by providing access to transportation to and from the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center in Waterford for treatment and physician appointments, as well as providing vouchers to cancer patients who are facing food insecurity.
Funds are also earmarked for a patient exercise program designed to help promote optimal health and healing and a "Beauty Boosters," program that will offer cosmetics and wigs to help boost the self-esteem and confidence of women during and after cancer treatment
Sails Up 4 Cancer is a non-profit organization based in Mystic dedicated to funding research, education, care and prevention for all types of cancer.
In the photo, from left, are Patrick Green, president and CEO of L+M Hospital; Holly Phelps Miller, director of Sails Up 4 Cancer; Courtney Moore, a volunteer for Sails Up 4 Cancer; Alice Soscia, director of development for L+M Hospital; Karen Davis, executive secretary at Sails Up 4 Cancer; and Bob Davis, founder and CEO of Sails Up 4 Cancer.
