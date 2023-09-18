Sails Up 4 Cancer, a Mystic-based nonprofit dedicated to funding cancer research, education, care and prevention, awarded a $25,000 grant to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital — created from funds raised at a recent regatta organized by several boating groups (Essex, Essex Corinthian, Duck Island, Frostbite and Pettipaug Yacht Club,) to help patients with transportation to the Smilow Cancer Hospital in Waterford and to assist those facing food insecurity during treatment.
Our Smilow care team is dedicated to providing patients affected by cancer and blood disease with individualized, innovative, convenient and caring medical treatment,” said Mary Ann Nash, administrative director, oncology services. “This generous grant from Sails Up 4 Cancer will give our patients continued access to vital programs that truly make a difference in their cancer journey. This gift will inspire hope in many lives and enables our staff to treat every patient with the greatest of care at all stages of their treatment.”
"Sails Up 4 Cancer is delighted to provide this grant to L+M/Smilow Cancer Hospital,” said Bob Davis, founder and CEO Sails Up 4 Cancer. “I’m incredibly moved by the efforts of the area yacht clubs in our area for raising this money to support cancer patients in our area. It’s absolutely incredible. Sails Up for Cancer is community-centric, which means we support local people who really need help with their care. That’s why the Smilow Cancer Hospital in Waterford is always on our list for support.”
In photo from left: Dr. Kevin Torres, associate chief medical officer, L+M Hospital; Bob Davis, founder and CEO Sails Up 4 Cancer; CT River One Design Regatta chairs Anne Edgley, Ruth Emblin and Carter Gowrie; Patrick Green, president and CEO, L+M Hospital; Alice Soscia, director of development, L+M Hospital; Catherine McCarthy, social work coordinator, oncology, Smilow Cancer Hospital in Waterford; Mary Ann Nash, administrative director oncology, L+M Hospital; Shannon Christian, vice president, nursing, L+M Hospital.
