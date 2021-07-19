Members of the Rotary Club of Westerly opened the Rotary Club’s Little Free Library in the Children’s Garden in Rotary Park in late June, which was an update of the original library, which was opened in 2017 as the senior class project of MacKenzie Gitzendanner. Since weather had taken its toll on the original structure, making it no longer functional, Rotary club member Doug Rayner came up with a new design and oversaw the construction, according to club member Derin Temel. Elaine Temel, a local teacher, will serve as the librarian, making sure the library is well-stocked throughout the year. In photo, from left, Doug Rayner, Kathryn Taylor, Derin Temel, Julie Lord, MacKenzie Gitzendanner and Elaine Temel.

