The Rotary Club of Westerly, which provided ongoing "service above self" to the community, the region, and Rotary International, celebrated its 65th year in June. Rotary International counts Westerly among the most active of its 46,000 clubs. During the month of June, the local club presented $12,000 in college scholarships to local graduating seniors; $10,000 from its food sales at Summer Pops, which due to the generosity of a match from an anonymous donor, the gift became $20,000; cleaned up the Children’s Garden and planted at Rotary Park; brought food from the local pantries to shut-ins in the community; and installed a new member, Joe Lorello.
Derin Temel, a marketing executive with strong ties to the Westerly community and an even stronger commitment to the work of Rotary, was recently elected president of the active club of 25 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.