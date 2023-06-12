Alison L. Croke, president and CEO of Wood River Health, above left, recently presented an update on Wood River Health's initiatives to members of the Rotary Club of Chariho, including Club President Jeff Duscha, above right.
The club has pledged a $25,000 commitment to Wood River Health's capital campaign. The funds, which will be distributed over five years, will support the cost of building an addition to the community health center at 823 Main St. fin Hope Valley. The $5 million expansion will provide patients with a one-stop experience for all of their medical needs while also preparing Wood River Health to meet future demand for the medical, dental and behavioral health services and support programs it provides.
Wood River Health broke ground and began excavations on its new building in August 2022. The construction remains on time and budget and is expected to be completed in September of this year.
"This project would not be successful without the generosity of local service organizations such as the Chariho Rotary Club,” said Croke. “We are overwhelmed by the tremendous support we have received from the members of the community we serve.” For more information, visit woodriverhealth.org/support-us/capital-campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.