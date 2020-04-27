If associates at Westerly Hospital have any doubt as to whether their work caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic is appreciated by the community, they need look no further than the ground near their feet as they enter the hospital each day.
In the flowerbeds on each side of the sidewalk just outside the blue-awning employee entrance, dozens of colorful rocks, each hand-painted with an inspirational message, cover the mulch, as if sprung from the soil like tiny mushrooms after a rejuvenating spring rain.
The rocks are part of a “Rocks for our Rock Stars” effort throughout parts of Rhode Island, a grassroots campaign to say thank you – and to provide virtual hugs of supportive — for every healthcare worker now doing more than ever imagined in facing down the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19.
The “Rocks for our Rock Stars” effort was inspired by another recent local effort known as “South County Rocks,” which was inspired by the Kindness Rocks Project, yet another area effort to help spread kindness to unsuspecting recipients.
The rock painting effort is led by a Kate Landry Gardner, a community member from Wakefield and her efforts are supporting healthcare workers at Westerly Hospital and elsewhere.
Each stone, which is disinfected before delivery to the hospital’s gardens, features a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted message of inspiration aimed to provide a level of hope to doctors, nurses, housekeepers, public safety officers, food service workers, administrators, volunteers and every other person working in the hospital.
In addition to the rocks, students also provided notes of encouragement and gift cards for staff from local restaurants and drive-through and take-out establishments, both to offer treats to staff and to help support the local economy.
