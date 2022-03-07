Retired Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees Robert McGovern and James “Jim” Manton received Department of the Navy Civilian Service Awards recently.
McGovern, a resident of Richmond, received the DON Superior Civilian Service Award, the second highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy. He retired on Dec. 31, after a 35-year Navy career.
Manton, a resident of Swansea, Mass., retired June 30, from the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department as a senior platform engineer after a 34-year career at Division Newport. He received the DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest honorary civilian award.
Above, Robert McGovern, center, a retired chief analyst from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, receives a Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award from Technical Director Ron Vien, left, and former Executive Officer Cmdr. Michael Kendel during an awards ceremony held on Sept. 29, 2021.
During his 35-year career, McGovern gained wide recognition as an expert in acoustic modeling and simulation and for providing critical inputs regarding sonar suite options intended for the future Columbia-class submarine.
(U.S. Navy photo by Rich Allen)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.