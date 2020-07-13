Kristy Head, of the Rhode Island Daughters of the American Revolution’s Phebe Greene Ward Chapter in Westerly, shows one of the masks being made by the newly formed RIDAR “Maskateers” group whose members have responded to the medical mask shortage by hand-sewing masks to donate to local essential workers in most need.
Three local chapters of the DAR joined forces to form the RIDAR Maskateers, a group that is responding to the medical mask shortage by hand-sewing masks for workers on the front lines so that Rhode Island residents and facilities have more protective wear resources to face the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has sewn and donated more than 600 masks to a local manufacturing facility and roughly 3,000 masks have been given out to medical professionals, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Ashaway Ambulance Corps, Ashaway Fire Department, veterans and military units, and other community organizations. Additionally, more than 1,000 masks were donated to the R.I. Veterans Hospital. The group is also collaborating with women in the bordering town of North Stonington who have also contributed to the effort.
The Maskateers consists of eight sewers, one cutter, plus several members who distribute masks throughout the state. The group is taking care to use only fabric, elastic and shoe strings that are produced in the USA and when possible, from Rhode Island factories. In addition to their time, they have each used up their own fabric, thread and elastic supplies as a donation to the effort.
For DAR membership inquiries or to request masks, contact Barbara Watrous at 401-258-2803. To help with the effort or donate materials, contact Donna Brandelli at in24n6@gmail.com.
