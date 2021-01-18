Richmond Police Lt. John Arnold, left, and Patrolman Brock Taylor dropped off a $5,000 donation to Wood River Preschool in late 2020 on behalf of the local police union. The money will be used to help with the financial struggles the school is facing due to an error made by state fire inspectors that was discovered this past summer.
Richmond Police donate $5,000 to wood river preschool
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
