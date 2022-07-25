Richmond Grange on Route 138 in West Kingston held a Community Service Awards Night to honor people for their service to the community.
Lauren and Zachery Bain of Foster, members of the Richmond Grange, were named the 2022 Richmond Grange Agriculturist of the Year winners for their work for the last five years into the sixth year at West Greenwich Lucky Dogs Farm.
Photo: Lauren and Zachery Bain, third and fourth from left, surrounded by family and friends.
