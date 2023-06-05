Members of the Richmond Democratic Town Committee hosted a community conversation at the Clark Memorial Library in Carolina recently, featuring guest speaker Dennis McGinity, chair of the Richmond Senior Activities Committee.
McGinity shared about the variety of opportunities available for Richmond residents, ages 50 and older, through the community/senior center located on the second floor of the Richmond Police Department on Main Street in Wyoming. Offerings include Meals on Wheels, mystery lunches, daily coffee dates, a phone tree, free tax prep assistance and much more.
McGinity has also been dreaming and working for years to get closer to his vision of a community and senior center that is more accessible with a first-floor entrance.
