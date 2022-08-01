USS Rhode Island, homeported in Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga., is an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine. It is an undetectable, survivable, and responsive launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad.
The U.S. Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) arrived at Her Majesty’s Naval Base (HMNB) Clyde, Scotland, for a scheduled port visit recently.
The port visit reflects the United States’ commitment to its allies and partners in the region and complements the many exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities conducted by Strategic Forces to ensure they are available and ready to safely and effectively operate around the globe at any time.
