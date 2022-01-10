Research and Development Solutions, Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its Connecticut office in Pawcatuck last month. In attendance were state Sen. Heather Somers, state Rep. Greg Howard and other local and state officials.
Guests were welcome to a brief speaking engagement, followed by a champagne toast and a tour of their new facility. The company is a professional services company that performs a wide range of engineering, technical, and training programs, including monitoring and fiscal management services for government, public safety, and commercial customers. A respected member of the American Defense community, the company is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business that employs nearly 100 team members.
The company currently is headquartered in McLean, Va., and has branches in San Diego; Middletown (R.I.) and Pawcatuck.
