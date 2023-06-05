House Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy (D-Dist. 38, Hopkinton, Westerly) received the Rhode Island Ambassador Award from the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau. As the president-elect of the National Conference of State Legislatures, Kennedy arranged for Rhode Island to host a conference for the chiefs of staff for House speakers and Senate presidents from throughout the country. He also arranged for Rhode Island to host the conference’s executive committee meeting. Both events attract hundreds of visitors to the state.
Pictured, from left, are Kristen Adamo, president & CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau; State Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy; Erin Degulis, senior director of Convention & Visitor Services of the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Kathleen Ceseretti, director of National Accounts for the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau.
