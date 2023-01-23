Connecticut state Rep. Greg Howard (R-43rd District) was presented with the 2022 Carroll J. Hughes Legislator of the Year Award for his work as ranking member of the legislature’s Public Safety and Security Committee and his continued strong support of law enforcement by the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association during a ceremony at their annual winter meeting.
The award is named in honor of longtime lobbyist Carroll J. Hughes and is presented annually to lawmakers who have worked to support initiatives and legislation important to law enforcement. Hughes was a well-respected lobbyist who worked with the CPCA and other organizations.
Rep. Howard, who is a 20-year veteran of the Stonington Police Department serving as a detective, expressed great appreciation for the recognition.
“To receive this award among my brothers and sisters in law enforcement is very moving and special to me. I would like to thank the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association for their tireless work to make our state safer,” Rep. Howard said. He is one of three lawmakers at the state Capitol who serve in law enforcement.
The meeting was held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bristol and featured a keynote speech from retired Police Chief Brian Manley of Austin, Texas, who presented: "Managing a Multi-Agency Response: A Case Study of the Collaborative and Successful Local, State and Federal Investigation into the Austin Bomber."
